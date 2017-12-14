A winter weather advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. for Long Island, with 2 to 3 inches of snow expected to make for potentially hazardous driving conditions during the Thursday morning commute.

Light snow was falling at Long Island MacArthur Airport as of shortly before 5 a.m., with potential for a brief pause, before starting up again, said Brian Ciemnecki, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

Flakes were expected to be flying through the morning rush, so drivers should be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility.

“Roads are icy and slick,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. “Use caution driving this morning.”

The snow was expected to be “light and fluffy,” as opposed to the wet and heavy variety that fell over the weekend, said Faye Morrone, weather service meteorologist.

Timing is the main concern, she said, not so much the amount.

Indeed, the system that’s to be just to the south of Long Island “will be moving to the east and quickly out to sea,” weather service meteorologist Ross Dickman said Wednesday evening in a video on social media. That means not “a tremendous amount of snow, but definitely enough to cause impacts to the early morning commute.”

There already had been at least one “serious crash” on Long Island roads by 1 a.m. Thursday, according to Suffolk County police.

A spokesman said the two-car crash happened on Route 25 / Main Street in Smithtown and injuries were involved, but it was not immediately known if it was weather-related.

Snow had started by 1 a.m. in Smithtown, weather service meteorologist Jay Engle said. He added it started about 12:45 a.m. in the area. “Right around 1 a.m. there was a band of light to moderate snow — it was starting to burst,” Engle said.

The police spokesman said there were also fender benders being reported by about 5 a.m. Thursday.

Nassau County police said they had no reports of crashes by about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, but a spokesman noted it was still early for morning rush hour traffic.

“The beginning of rush hour will be soon so we’ll see [if there are crashes] — hopefully not,” a spokeswoman said.

Blowing snow later in the morning into the afternoon also could be in the picture, primarily for eastern Long Island, with west, then northwest, winds gusting to around 20 mph, the weather service said.

By Thursday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies but continuing cold conditions, Morrone said.

With Lisa Irizarry