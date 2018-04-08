For yet another day, it will feel like winter on Long Island, with Sunday predicted to be mostly sunny but chilly and spring expected to try for a comeback later in the week.

Sunday morning, the entire Island will see temperatures still near the freezing mark before it reaches a high of only about 45 later in the day.

The Island is far from alone, however.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 34° Broken Clouds 47°/28° 47°/28° SEE FULL FORECAST

According to News 12 Long Island, as of noon Saturday, the majority of the United States was below freezing.

News 12 meteorologist Bruce Avery said highs this time of year are normally in the mid-50s. Lows Sunday night will be near 30.

“It’ll be a cold day today and it definitely doesn’t feel like spring,” Avery said.

A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 45 will start off the workweek on Monday, with temperatures dropping to 36 overnight.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tuesday will be a day for the umbrella, with mostly cloudy skies and showers in the forecast along with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid-30s.

Another mix of sun and clouds is ahead for Wednesday when it will turn milder, with highs in the low 50s and lows near 40.

Thursday will again be mild but mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the low 40s overnight.

On Friday, it should finally feel like spring, according to forecasters, with highs near 63 under partly cloudy skies. Lows are expected in the 40s.