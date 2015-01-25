What to include in a first aid kit

One of the essentials of storm preparedness is a well-stocked first aid kit. You can buy a pre-assembled first aid kit at the local drugstore. Or you can custom-make your own kit. Your home first aid kit should include personal items such as medications, emergency phone numbers or other items your health-care provider may suggest. Check expiration dates and replace any used or out-of-date contents.

HERE ARE ITEMS RECOMMENDED TO BE INCLUDED IN FIRST AID KITS FOR A FAMILY OF FOUR:

--2 absorbent compress dressings (5 x 9 inches)

--25 adhesive bandages (assorted sizes)

--1 adhesive cloth tape (10 yards x 1 inch)

--5 antibiotic ointment packets (approximately 1 gram)

--5 antiseptic wipe packets

--2 packets of aspirin (81 mg each)

--1 blanket (space blanket)

--1 instant cold compress

--2 pair of nonlatex gloves (size: large)

--2 hydrocortisone ointment packets (approximately 1 gram each)

--Scissors

--1 roller bandage (3 inches wide)

--1 roller bandage (4 inches wide)

--5 sterile gauze pads (3 x 3 inches)

--5 sterile gauze pads (4 x 4 inches)

--Oral thermometer (non-mercury/nonglass)

--2 triangular bandages

--First aid instruction booklet

--Tweezers