What to include in a first aid kit
One of the essentials of storm preparedness is a well-stocked first aid kit. You can buy a pre-assembled first aid kit at the local drugstore. Or you can custom-make your own kit. Your home first aid kit should include personal items such as medications, emergency phone numbers or other items your health-care provider may suggest. Check expiration dates and replace any used or out-of-date contents.
HERE ARE ITEMS RECOMMENDED TO BE INCLUDED IN FIRST AID KITS FOR A FAMILY OF FOUR:
--2 absorbent compress dressings (5 x 9 inches)
--25 adhesive bandages (assorted sizes)
--1 adhesive cloth tape (10 yards x 1 inch)
--5 antibiotic ointment packets (approximately 1 gram)
--5 antiseptic wipe packets
--2 packets of aspirin (81 mg each)
--1 blanket (space blanket)
--1 instant cold compress
--2 pair of nonlatex gloves (size: large)
--2 hydrocortisone ointment packets (approximately 1 gram each)
--Scissors
--1 roller bandage (3 inches wide)
--1 roller bandage (4 inches wide)
--5 sterile gauze pads (3 x 3 inches)
--5 sterile gauze pads (4 x 4 inches)
--Oral thermometer (non-mercury/nonglass)
--2 triangular bandages
--First aid instruction booklet
--Tweezers
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.