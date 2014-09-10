Candid photos of celebrities filming in LI communities

It's never dull when a celebrity like Tina Fey, James Franco, Jodie Foster or Liv Tyler comes to a Long Island community to film a TV show or movie.

Onlookers often get only a glimpse of their favorite star. Sometimes they may sneak into a cellphone photo with some other lucky fans.

Then again, they just might show up at your house and stay for a few hours.

We've seen it all in the last couple of years. Click on the link above to see stars hanging out on the Island and neighborhoods doing their part to make movie and television magic.