Williams' analysis: U.S. soccer can mature from this loss

So they lost.

Team USA was knocked out of the World Cup Saturday by a determined, skilled, fluid Ghana side.

Though that means the soccer flame undoubtedly will dim here in the States, the Americans' play in this World Cup - scrappy, unrelenting, never-say-die - ought to mean, must mean that our national team has established itself as a lighthouse for the game from sea to shining sea.

And because of that, soccer in America should rise from its adolescent stage to at least young adulthood. If we are to take the game into at least a small part of our sporting hearts, then we now have to ask why our team didn't beat Ghana, why Landon Donovan wasn't more of a factor, why our defense again conceded a criminally early goal, why we again put ourselves behind the eight ball, why Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley or Robbie Findley didn't convert good chances, and why Clint Dempsey didn't create more.

These are the questions we ask of our dearly beloved teams who play our dearly beloved sports in America. When the Mets don't make the playoffs, why? When the Rangers can't advance in the playoffs, how come? How did the Knicks become so ineffectual? When are the Islanders going to become a force? Are the Jets as good as they seemed last season, or was that an aberration? What have the Giants done lately?

These are the questions that the American sports fan asks because they are the questions asked of a sport that has matured, that has reached adulthood. We ask for responsibility, accountability from our teams in return for spending significant bucks for the privilege of watching them.

If soccer really is to be taken seriously, then we have to see it as a maturing sport here in America. We have to see our national team not as a curiosity every four years but as a project undergoing constant renovation, recruitment and development. We have to regard the national team as worthy of continual inquiry; we have to ask questions about the coaching, about emerging players, about the strategy for success. That's what they do in every other country around the world when it comes to soccer, or any other national team.

We're a bit indifferent to our national teams in America. Our loyalties lie with the local or regional teams that are part of our birthright. We hand down these devotions from generation to generation. You can be born a Yankees fan, a Bruins fan, an Ohio State fan. There is a tendency to take notice of any of our national teams - basketball, hockey, for instance - only when they enter the spotlight at the Olympic Games.

Oh, the United States is playing? Gee, maybe I ought to watch. ''USA, USA, USA.'' Then silence.

But now we have a chance to move beyond curiosity and ask questions of our national soccer team as it begins its quest for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Now we can ask if Bob Bradley still is the right coach for the job (and it seems he is). Now we can ask if we are producing the next Lionel Messi, the next Cristiano Ronaldo, the next Wayne Rooney. Even the next Donovan or Dempsey or Tim Howard.

As fans, we can, and should, have high expectations for our national team. If we do, then we show we are paying attention, that we have developed a passion for it.

At the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Giants Stadium last October, Mexico hammered the United States to take the title. At least 90 percent of the sellout crowd was Mexican, and it was an absolutely glorious day for soccer. The Mexican players were superb; their fans were electric.

Can Team USA's performance at the World Cup help generate that sort of loyalty and passion? If it does, then soccer in America will have taken the next step. It will have grown up.