TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
News

Wisconsin milling company will fight explosion citations

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MADISON, Wis. - (AP) -- A Wisconsin milling company will challenge at least some of the citations federal regulators filed against it following a fatal plant explosion earlier this year.

The Didion Milling Co. corn processing plant in Cambria blew up on May 31, killing five workers and injuring 12 more. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued 19 citations for safety violations against the company last month and have proposed a $1.8 million fine.

Didion officials issued a three-sentence statement Friday evening saying they will contest "some" of the citations before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. The statement said the appeal process could take up to a year.

The statement didn't say which citations the company would contest and a Didion spokeswoman didn't immediately reply to an email seeking more details.

Associated
By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

John Ball from North Merrick, a Marine Vietnam Lawmakers join vets in call for action on disease
Nassau County police investigate the fatal crash on Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle
The 2,812-foot long Ponquogue Bridge, spanning across Shinnecock Possible wind farm sites off LI identified
Max Connolly, 10, left, and his brother, Oliver Santa arrives by car after biplane grounded
Dreidels in Rabbi Howard Buechler's collection are on Dreidels spin ‘miracles in your life’ at Hanukkah
William Havel, of Rockville Centre, was arrested Thursday, Cops: Man asleep at wheel had illegal guns