1. DEADLY CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES COULD GAIN MOMENTUM

Gusty winds and low humidity are forecast for areas north of San Francisco where at least 23 people have died and at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

2. WHAT IS GETTING SCRUTINY AFTER CATASTROPHIC WILDFIRES

California fire officials will assess the effectiveness of emergency alert systems after some evacuees say they were never warned.

3. TRUMP PUTTING OWN STAMP ON HEALTH CARE REFORM

The president will sign an executive order that aims to make lower-premium insurance plans available to more consumers.

4. SPAIN CELEBRATES NATIONAL DAY AMID SECESSION CRISIS

Spain's prime minister gives Catalan's regional leader until Monday to say whether the powerful northeastern region will declare independence.

5. QUESTIONS REMAIN ABOUT POLICE RESPONSE TO VEGAS MASSACRE

Police say Stephen Paddock fired off 200 rounds through his hotel room door into the hallway six minutes before killing 58 people at an outdoor country music concert.

6. VIOLENCE AGAINST YOUNG WOMEN IN MEXICAN STATE ALARMING

In 2016 alone, there were 263 femicides in the State of Mexico, 39 of them in the Mexico City suburb of Ecatepec, according to figures from the nonprofit Citizen Observatory Against Gender Violence.

7. HOUSE ON TRACK TO BACK DISASTER AID PACKAGE

Some $16 billion would be earmarked for flood insurance claims and billions more for emergency funding to help cash-strapped Puerto Rico.

8. WHO IS RESISTING TAX OVERHAUL PLAN

The White House is getting pushback from an unusual alliance of interests opposed to his plans to scrap the state and local tax deduction.

9. PICKUP TRUCK BUYERS DEMANDING MORE LUXURY

From heated and cooled seats to backup cameras to panoramic glass roofs, sticker prices are now in excess of $90,000.

10. INDIANS COLLAPSE IN PLAYOFFS AGAIN

Didi Gregorius homered twice off Corey Kluber as New York beat Cleveland 5-2 in Game 5 to complete its comeback from a 2-0 deficit in the Division Series and dethrone the AL champions.