U.S. citizen in China dies of coronavirus

A nurse takes notes in the isolation ward

A nurse takes notes in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
BEIJING — The rate of increase in new cases of the virus in China rose again after a brief respite, as the death toll rose to 772 on the mainland and countries around the world enforced stricter measures to contain its spread.

A U.S. citizen died of the virus in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, in what was apparently the first American death. A Japanese being treated in Wuhan who was a suspected case also died.

Almost all of the new fatalities were in and around Wuhan in central Hubei province. Another 3,399 cases were reported, bringing the total to 34,546, although some of those have recovered. More than 320 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Three more cruise ship passengers were diagnosed with the virus in Japan for a total of 64 on board the ship.

China's ruling Communist Party faces continuing anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago.

