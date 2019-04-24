TODAY'S PAPER
American World War II bomb detonated in Germany, causing widespread damage

Thousands of residents were evacuated before the controlled blast. But the massive bomb still shattered windows in several surrounding buildings early Wednesday, an official said.

A man passes a damaged building after a World War II bomb was detonated in Regensburg, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo Credit: dpa / Alexander Auer via AP

By The Associated Press
BERLIN — The controlled detonation of an American World War II bomb in the southern German city of Regensburg has still caused widespread damage to nearby houses.

About 4,500 residents had to be evacuated from the area before experts performed the detonation. A spokeswoman for the Bavarian city, Dagmar Obermeier-Kundel, said the 550-pound bomb still shattered windows in several surrounding buildings early Wednesday. Photos also showed damaged roofs.

Munitions expert Andreas Heil told The Associated Press that the bomb couldn't be safely defused because the type of detonator it contained was tamper-proof, very sensitive and could have triggered an explosion at any moment.

Thousands of unexploded relics of World War II's extensive aerial bombardment are found in Germany every year, even 74 years after the end of the war.

