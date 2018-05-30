TODAY'S PAPER
Ukraine faked death of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko

The war reporter showed up at a news conference on Wednesday and thanked everyone who was mourning his death.

Arkady Babchenko at a demonstration in Moscow in

Arkady Babchenko at a demonstration in Moscow in 2013. Photo Credit: AP / Alexander Baroshin

By The Associated Press
MOSCOW — Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, who had been reported shot and killed in the Ukrainian capital Tuesday, has shown up at a news conference very much alive.

Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, told a news conference on Wednesday the agency faked Babchenko's death to catch those who were trying to kill him.

Kiev and national police had said Babchenko, a strong critic of the Kremlin, was shot multiple times in the back at his apartment building and found bleeding by his wife.

Russian journalist shot and killed in Ukrainian capital

He showed up at Gritsak's news conference on Wednesday and thanked everyone who was mourning his death.

Babchenko, 41, is one of Russia's best-known war reporters.

