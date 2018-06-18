TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
NewsWorld

Number of asylum-seekers in Europe plunges in 2017

EASO said in an annual report Monday that 728,470 application requests were made for international protection in 2017.

Migrants disembark the SOS Mediterranee's Aquarius ship after

Migrants disembark the SOS Mediterranee's Aquarius ship after its arrival at the eastern port of Valencia, Spain, on Sunday. Photo Credit: AP/Kenny Karpov

By The Associated Press
Print

BRUSSELS — The European Asylum Support Office says the number of people applying for international protection in Europe has plunged but remains higher than before 2015, when more than one million migrants entered, many fleeing the war in Syria.

EASO said in an annual report Monday that 728,470 application requests were made for international protection in 2017, compared with almost 1.3 million applications the previous year. It says around 30 percent of the applicants come from conflict-torn countries such as Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

EASO says there is still a backlog: more than 950,000 applications were still awaiting a final decision at the end of last year, almost half of them in Germany.

More than 460,000 people applied for asylum in Europe in 2013. More than 660,000 did so in 2014.

By The Associated Press

More news

Mike Colangelo, water service foreman in Glen Cove, City waits for Freon test result at shut well
Mary-Kate Olsen, seen here on Aug. 29, 2017, Hampton Classic horse show returns in August
"We have photo frames, plank-wood projects, pillow covers, Two new craft stores open on LI
Hempstead's bond rating was upgraded by Standard & Wall Street upgrades town's bond rating
Patchogue Village Hall on Baker Street in Patchogue Village considers banning nightclubs in downtown
Joe Sabia, owner of Sabia's Car Care in Village proposes allowing more details on signs