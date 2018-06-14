TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
72° Good Evening
NewsWorld

AT&T, Time Warner complete major merger

The merger could shape the way consumers stream TV and movies, and how much they pay

AT&T and Time Warner completed their merger on

AT&T and Time Warner completed their merger on Thursday after a federal judge gave the deal a thumbs up. Photo Credit: Bloomberg/Christopher Lee

By The Associated Press
Print

AT&T and Time Warner have completed their merger, one of the biggest media deals ever, just two days after a federal judge approved the combination over objections by the Trump Justice Department that it would hurt consumers.

The merger could shape the way consumers stream TV and movies, and how much they pay, and may usher in a new era of accelerating change and deal-making in the media and telecom worlds.

The deadline to complete the merger was next week, but the closing came swiftly after the Justice Department signaled it wouldn't ask the court to postpone the merger while it pondered an appeal of the judge's decision.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled against the government's attempt to block the megamerger on anti-competitive grounds.

By The Associated Press

More news

Frank and Tina Servidio of Elmont watch the World Cup opener draws devoted soccer fans
Cops release sketch in attempted kidnapping
Dustin Johnson reads the greens on the 16th See who's leading the U.S. Open at Shinnecock
Chef David Burke has taken charge of all Celebrity chef takes over at LI hotel
The top 10 students of the William Floyd For first time, LI school’s top 10 grads are all girls
Savana Patterson and her father Isaac, right, with Father celebrates daughter’s successful surgery