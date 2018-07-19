The liberation of Auschwitz: Historic photos

Auschwitz, the network of Nazi concentration and extermination camps in occupied Poland, was liberated 73 years ago by the Soviet Red Army on Jan. 27, 1945. The complex included Auschwitz-Birkenau, an extermination camp where victims were systematically murdered. An estimated total of at least 1.1 million people died at Auschwitz between 1940 and 1945, most of them Jews, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Two Auschwitz prisoners with Soviet soldiers after the Nazi concentration camp in Poland was liberated by the Russians in January 1945.

Women prisoners at Auschwitz stand in a line after the Nazi concentration camp in Poland was liberated by the Soviets in January 1945.

A picture taken just after the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviet army in January 1945 shows a group of children behind barbed wire fencing in the Nazi concentration camp wearing concentration camp uniforms.

The entry to Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland, with snow-covered railtracks leading to the camp, is shown circa February or March 1945.

This aerial view shows the layout of the largest concentration camp and death camp run by Nazi Germany during World War II at Auschwitz near the Polish town of Oswiecim on Aug. 25, 1944. Auschwitz is the main camp and Auschwitz-Birkenau is the nearby extermination center.

The main gate of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz I, near Oswiecim, Poland, which was liberated by the Russians in January 1945, is seen in this undated photo. Writing at the gate reads "Arbeit macht frei" ("Work makes free" -- or "Work sets you free").

This undated photo shows the inside of a crematory with trolley cars used to transport bodies to the gas chambers at the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. Fresh flowers are seen in the museum in memory of the victims of the Nazi atrocities.