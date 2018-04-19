TODAY'S PAPER
FBI offers up to $1M for info on Austin Tice, U.S. reporter missing in Syria

Austin Tice disappeared in August 2012 while covering Syria's civil war.

Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin

Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, who has been missing in Syria since August 2012, hold up photos of him at the Press Club in Beirut, Lebanon, on July 20, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Bilal Hussein

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to an American journalist who has been missing in Syria for five years.

Austin Tice, of Houston, disappeared in August 2012 while covering Syria's civil war. A video released a month later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men. He has not been heard from since.

Tice is a former Marine who has reported for The Washington Post, McClatchy Newspapers and CBS.

No nation or group has come forward saying it has Tice. A newly released FBI poster urges people to come forward with information.

His parents have said they believe he is still alive and the U.S. and Syrian governments have assured them they are working to secure his safe release.

