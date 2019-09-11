TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

Tentative list of the missing in Bahamas has 2,500 names

Members of the fire rescue team Task Force

Members of the fire rescue team Task Force 8, from Gainesville, Florida, help remove a body one week after Hurricane Dorian hit The Mudd neighborhood in the Marsh Harbor area of Abaco Island, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 9.  Photo Credit: AP/Gonzalo Gaudenzi

By The Associated Press
Print

The Bahamas government says there are 2,500 people on its list of those missing after Hurricane Dorian. But the names have yet to be cross-checked against the lists of people evacuated from the devastated islands or staying in shelters.

Carl Smith, a spokesman for the country's emergency management Agency, says he expects the list to shrink as it is checked.

More than a week after Dorian smashed thousands of homes on the country's Grand Bahama and Abaco islands, the death toll stands at 50 and is expected to rise, with search-and-rescue crews still making their way through the ruins.

While power has returned to much of Grand Bahama, Smith says that the electrical infrastructure around Marsh Harbour, Abaco's largest city, was destroyed.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Tropical Storm Dorian threatened Puerto Rico with a Tropical Storm Dorian threatens Puerto Rico
Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
President Donald Trump says Jewish people who vote Trump: Jews who vote for Dems uninformed, disloyal
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search