TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
77° Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries

A giant mushroom cloud in the sky of

A giant mushroom cloud in the sky of Beirut after a blast Tuesday. Credit: AFP / Anwar Amro via Getty Images

By The Associated Press
Print

BEIRUT — Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.

An Associated Press photographer near the port saw people lying injured on the ground, and hospitals called for blood donations, but exact casualties were not immediately known.

Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceiling collapsed and windows were shattered.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon's southern border.

Online video showed a column of smoke rising from the port area from what appeared to be an initial explosion, followed by a massive blast that sent up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave racing over the city.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where fireworks were stored.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Flames and smoke are seen as the interior Photos: Notre Dame Cathedral fire, aftermath
CHIMANIMANI, ZIMBABWE MARCH 19: People cross one of Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search