Israel's PM lashes out at prosecutors in corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at court in

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at court in East Jerusalem on Monday. Credit: Pool / Abir Sultan via AP

By The Associated Press
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at prosecutors in his corruption trial, accusing them of trying to oust him.

In a nationally televised statement, Netanyahu said the case against him is threatening to undermine the will of the country's voters.

"This is what a coup attempt looks like," he said.

Netanyahu spoke shortly after his corruption trial resumed and with the country's president holding post-election consultations on choosing the next prime minister designate.

A key witness painted a picture of an image-obsessed Israeli leader forcing a prominent news site to flatter his family and smear his opponents.

The testimony came as Netanyahu’s chances of securing another term in office following last month’s parliamentary elections appeared to be dwindling in high-stakes political talks hosted by the country’s figurehead president just a few miles away.

Taken together, the court testimony and political consultations pointed to an increasingly uphill struggle for Netanyahu as he fights for his political life.

