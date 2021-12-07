TODAY'S PAPER
Biden-Putin square off as tension grows on Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia on

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia on Tuesday. Credit: AP/Mikhail Metzel

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON – Face to face for two hours, President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin squared off in a secure video call Tuesday as the U.S. president tried to put Moscow on notice that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would bring enormous harm to the Russian economy.

The highly anticipated call between the two leaders came amid growing worries by the U.S. and western allies of a Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Putin came into the meeting seeking guarantees from Biden that the NATO military alliance will never expand to include Ukraine, which has long sought membership. The Americans and their NATO allies said in advance that Putin’s request was a non-starter.

As the U.S. and Russian presidents conferred, Ukrainian officials grew only more anxious about the tens of thousands of Russia troops that have been deployed near their border.

Just hours before the start of the Biden-Putin video call, Ukrainian officials charged Russia had further escalated the smoldering crisis by sending tanks and snipers to war-torn eastern Ukraine to "provoke return fire" and lay a pretext for the potential invasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the allegations, redirecting questions to Russia’s Defense Ministry, which hasn’t made any immediate comment.

