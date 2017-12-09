TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

Bono tells paper he takes tax probe 'incredibly seriously'

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, singer Bono, from the band U2, performs on stage in Trafalgar Square ahead of the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, in London. Bono says he takes the investigation into his business arrangements "incredibly seriously" and wants them to be transparent. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

BERLIN - (AP) -- U2 frontman Bono says he takes the investigation into his business arrangements "incredibly seriously" and wants them to be transparent.

Bono was named in the "Paradise Papers " leaks that detailed the offshore tax arrangements of numerous high-profile individuals.

The documents obtained by German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung showed the rocker, whose real name is Paul Hewson, to have been a stakeholder in a company based in low-tax Malta that owned a shopping mall in Lithuania.

Anti-poverty campaigner Bono told the newspaper in an interview published Saturday that once the investigation into the matter is complete, "I will be the first to report on all the details."

The paper quoted Bono saying he wants fans to know: "Should anything fishy have happened, I would be at least as angry as they would."

Associated
By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

John Ball from North Merrick, a Marine Vietnam Lawmakers join vets in call for action on disease
Nassau County police investigate the fatal crash on Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle
The 2,812-foot long Ponquogue Bridge, spanning across Shinnecock Possible wind farm sites off LI identified
Max Connolly, 10, left, and his brother, Oliver Santa arrives by car after biplane grounded
Dreidels in Rabbi Howard Buechler's collection are on Dreidels spin ‘miracles in your life’ at Hanukkah
William Havel, of Rockville Centre, was arrested Thursday, Cops: Man asleep at wheel had illegal guns