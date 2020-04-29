TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
44° Good Morning
NewsWorld

Boris Johnson, partner announce birth of baby boy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement on his first day back at work in Downing Street, London, on April 27. Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their baby.

Johnson″s office says Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” and both mother and baby are doing well."

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced in February that they were expecting a child.

Johnson only returned to work Monday after suffering from a bout of coronavirus. He spent a week in a London hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Flames and smoke are seen as the interior Photos: Notre Dame Cathedral fire, aftermath
CHIMANIMANI, ZIMBABWE MARCH 19: People cross one of Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search