TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
NewsWorld

Arrest order issued for ex-President Michel Temer in Brazil

By The Associated Press
Print

RIO DE JANEIRO — A judge in Rio de Janeiro has issued an arrest warrant for ex-President Michel Temer, who is being investigated in several corruption cases.

A spokeswoman for the Prosecutors Office in Rio de Janeiro told The Associated Press Thursday that Judge Marcelo Breitas had issued the order. Per agency protocol, the spokeswoman asked her name not be used.

Breitas is a Rio judge overseeing part of a sprawling corruption probe involving kickbacks to politicians and public officials. Since launching in March 2014, the so-called Car Wash investigation has led to the jailing of top businessmen and politicians, including ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Temer lives in Sao Paulo, but his whereabouts were not immediately known.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

CHIMANIMANI, ZIMBABWE MARCH 19: People cross one of Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing Trump issues order to ground Boeing 737 Max planes
An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Kristy Berington waits on the Innoko River for See stunning images from around the world
During an HIV conference on Tuesday, a London-based Doctors describe possible second HIV cure
Swimmers perform in a synchronized swimming gala event North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country