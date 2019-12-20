TODAY'S PAPER
British lawmakers OK Johnson's Brexit bill, pave way to leave EU

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing MPs at the House of Commons in London on Friday. Credit: HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

By The Associated Press
LONDON —British lawmakers approved in principle Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill, clearing the way for the U.K. to leave the European Union next month.

The House of Commons voted 358-234 on Friday for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill. It will receive more scrutiny and possible amendment next month, and also has to be approved by Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords.

But Johnson’s commanding majority in Parliament means it is almost certain to become law in January. Britain will then leave the EU on Jan. 31.

Johnson said Friday that passing the bill would end the “acrimony and anguish” that has consumed the country since it voted in 2016 to leave the EU. Opponents argue that leaving the EU will only trigger more uncertainty over Britain’s future trade relations with the bloc.

