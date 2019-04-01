UK lawmakers reject all 4 Brexit options

LONDON — British lawmakers have failed to find a majority for any proposal in votes on alternatives to the government's rejected Brexit deal.

Lawmakers rejected four options in votes in the House of Commons.

The votes were an attempt to forge an alternative to the government's rejected European Union divorce deal.

The options included remaining in a customs union with the EU — which failed by just three votes — and holding a new referendum on Britain's membership in the bloc.

The chief executive of industrial manufacturer Siemens U.K. is imploring British lawmakers to unite around a compromise Brexit deal, saying the country's political chaos is making the U.K. a "laughing stock."

Parliament is set to vote Monday on several alternatives to the European Union withdrawal deal proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Siemens U.K. CEO Juergen Maier urged lawmakers in an open letter to choose an option that keeps Britain in a customs union with the EU. He said that choice would allow frictionless trade to continue between the U.K. and the EU, something many firms have come to rely on.

Maier also wrote that Britain's political paralysis is "making it hard to win support for finely balanced investment decisions that in the end have an impact on U.K. jobs, innovation and the competitiveness of our activities here."

May's spokesman, James Slack, says the prime minister understands that "business wants certainty." He said lawmakers should support May's Brexit deal, which the House of Commons has rejected three times.

The government is still trying to build support for Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, which has been rejected three times by Parliament.

Britain is due to leave the EU on April 12 without an agreement unless it passes a divorce deal or secures an extension from the bloc.

A leading credit ratings agency has reiterated the array of economic difficulties it foresees Britain encountering if the country crashes out of the European Union without an exit deal.

Standard & Poor's said in an update Monday that a disorderly Brexit would "adversely affect income levels and growth prospects, as well as government finances."

S&P also is warning that Britain's withdrawal could "significantly limit" access to key European markets. The ratings agency says if that happens, it would expect "downward pressure" on house prices, a significant increase in the country's debt and a further drop in the value of the pound.

S&P has said such a scenario could lead it to downgrade Britain's AA long-term credit rating.

The EU gave Britain until April 12 to come up with a new plan or to leave the bloc without a deal.

It's unclear if May would accept any option that might win approval in the House of Commons.