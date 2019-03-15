TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
NewsWorld

May tries to save Brexit deal after vote to delay exit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP/Tim Ireland

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON  — British Prime Minister Theresa May is working to pull off an against-the-odds rescue for her European Union divorce deal, after Parliament voted to postpone Brexit to avert a chaotic U.K. departure in two weeks.

May will spend Friday and the weekend trying to persuade opponents to support the withdrawal agreement, which Parliament has resoundingly defeated twice. That left Britain facing a disruptive "no-deal" exit on March 29, when a two-year countdown to departure runs out.

After months of deadlock over Brexit, the House of Commons voted Thursday to ask the EU to delay Britain's exit.

May hopes to win approval for her deal next week, then seek a delay until June 30. If it is rejected she says Britain will need a longer extension, which could see Brexit postponed indefinitely.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing Trump issues order to ground Boeing 737 Max planes
Kristy Berington waits on the Innoko River for See stunning images from around the world
PARADISE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: A mural by Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
During an HIV conference on Tuesday, a London-based Doctors describe possible second HIV cure
A young boy receives a horseback riding lesson North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country