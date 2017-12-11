UNITED NATIONS — Legal proceedings have been postponed for 48 hours for the Stony Brook University professor detained last week in his native Cameroon because of his writings allegedly criticizing — and possibly threatening — the nation’s president, said the professor’s Long Island-based colleague.

A hearing scheduled for Monday for Patrice Nganang will take place later in the week, said Robert Harvey, a colleague of Nganang’s at SBU. Nganang, 47, an outspoken cultural studies and comparative literature professor, was arrested while boarding a plane Wednesday in Cameroon.

Harvey said in an email that he was in touch with Nganang’s wife, Nyasha Bakare, who was waiting for Nganang in Harare, Zimbabwe, last week when he tried to board a plane in Douala, Cameroon, and was arrested by security forces. Bakare said the proceeding had been postponed, but it was unclear what that meant for Nganang’s case.

However, his attorney told family and friends Monday that one of the most serious charges, insulting President Paul Biya, has since been dropped.

By Monday, an open letter generated at Princeton University that “condemn in the strongest possible terms the illegal detention of our colleague and friend, the esteemed Cameroonian-American scholar and writer Professor Patrice Nganang,” had garnered more than 450 signatures from academics and activists worldwide. It also contained signatures of more than 100 SBU professors, including Harvey, and students.

A change.org petition, written in French, also has nearly 5,000 signatures.

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had not heard back from UN officials in the department of political affairs about Nganang’s case, so UN officials had no new information about the case Monday.

But Guterres, in October, condemned an outbreak of violence in the English-speaking minority areas and urged all sides to show restraint.

After Nganang’s arrest, he was taken to the capital, Yaoundé, where he awaits further legal proceedings, according to his attorney, Emmanuel Simh, who has said in media reports that Nganang is being held for insulting Biya for his handling of a volatile situation in the country’s English-speaking regions.

Bakare told friends Monday that this development “was a big relief.”

Nganang was taken to the General Delegation National Security detention center in Yaoundé a day after he published an essay on Dec. 5 in the Jeune Afrique weekly news website that suggested the crisis in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions might only be solved by a change in leadership. And, in a Facebook posting, his attorney said the government alleges, Nganang threatened Biya.

At a Saturday hearing with the judiciary police, Nganang was informed of the charges, according to a news release issued by his family and friends. Simh had argued that Nganang, who neither owns firearms nor works with armed groups, did not pose a threat to Biya, adding that Nganang has a “long history of peaceful activism promoting democracy,” according to the news release.

The unrest in Cameroon has caused waves of deadly violence over the past year, and tens of thousands of refugees have streamed into neighboring Nigeria amid the government’s crackdowns on strikes and demonstrations.

With Christine Chung