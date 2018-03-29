TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
48° Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

Canadian teen wins $1,000 a week for life on first lotto ticket

Charlie Lagarde was celebrating with a bottle of champagne and a $4 scratch-off ticket earlier this month when she hit the grand prize in the Gagnant a Vie lottery.

By The Associated Press
Print

QUEBEC CITY — A Canadian teenager who purchased her first lottery ticket to celebrate her 18th birthday hit the jackpot and will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of her life.

The Canadian Press reports Charlie Lagarde was celebrating with a bottle of champagne and a $4 scratch-off ticket earlier this month when she hit the grand prize in the Gagnant a Vie lottery.

She was joined by family and friends when she collected the first payment on Monday.

Tips from past lottery winners, experts: Don't talk about it

She told lottery officials that she hopes to study photography.

By The Associated Press

More news

Harendra Singh takes the stand in federal court Power on Trial: Singh’s 7th day on the stand
Ouri Neman (right), 59,with his two sons Matt LI company expands Hauppauge facility
Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen is seen Supervisor: Dealership should not get tax breaks
Former Sen. Alfonse D'Amato and his wife, Katuria Video shows D’Amato cursing at wife in hospital bed
Fans file into NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum for State provides $6M for Coliseum renovation
Jim Ivon, founder of Labrodex, a virtual and LI startup getting into the game of virtual reality