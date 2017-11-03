This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 70° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 70° Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

Arrest warrant issued for ex-Catalan leader

In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 file photo,

In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont smiles after a press conference in Brussels. Photo Credit: AP / Olivier Matthys

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MADRID - A Spanish judge has issued an international arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four aides who have been last seen in Brussels.

National Court investigating judge Carmen Lamela filed the request with the Belgian prosecutor to detain the five, and issued separate international search and arrest warrants to alert Europol in case they flee Belgium.

According to the judge, the five are being sought for five different crimes, including rebellion, sedition and embezzlement in a Spanish investigation into their roles in pushing for secession for Catalonia.

Puigdemont and his aides flew to Brussels after Spanish authorities removed him and his Cabinet from office Saturday for demanding independence. The Spanish government has also called an early regional election for Dec. 21.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Amy Simonson, a U.S. Geological Survey hydrologist, checked Suffolk lakes, streams surveyed for drought conditions
Former Stony Brook University basketball player Blair Mendy Ex-LI basketball player gets probation
The Nassau County Legislature listens to public comment Newsday's picks for Nassau legislature
Concerns about tackle football injuries have parents thinking Football participation declining at LI schools
Dino Calabro is led by FBI agents from 11 years for LI mobster who cooperated with feds
Sharon Seudat outside Nassau police headquarters in Mineola Mom pleads guilty to smothering newborn