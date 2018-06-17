BOGOTA, Colombia — The latest on Colombia's presidential election (all times local):

5 p.m.

Colombia election results show Ivan Duque, the young conservative protege of a powerful former president, is poised to become the country's next president.

Duque holds a 12-point lead over leftist contender Gustavo Petro with nearly 97 percent of voting centers reporting in a preliminary count.

The Duque, 41, would take charge of the South American nation from outgoing President Juan Manuel Santos as it implements a still fragile peace accord after more than five decades of armed conflict. Duque soared in the polls as he promised to roll back parts of the historic accord with leftist rebels, but not "shred it to pieces."

Duque gained his front-runner status thanks in large part to support from Alvaro Uribe, a former president who is both widely admired and detested in Colombia.

___

4:50 p.m.

Colombians who support conservative presidential candidate Ivan Duque have begun celebrating even before final results are announced in the country's presidential runoff election.

Duque admirers honked car horns and began congregating Sunday around the site in Bogota where he is expected to receive the final results.

A preliminary count of nearly 85 percent of voting center reports indicates Duque has a lead of 13 percentage points over his leftist runoff opponent, Gustavo Petro.

Duque is promising to roll back parts of a contentious peace accord with leftist rebels for ending Latin America's longest running conflict.