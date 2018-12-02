TODAY'S PAPER
Scottish boy asks Royal Mail to deliver letter to dad in heaven

A Royal Mail official responded to 7-year-old Jase Hyndman after seeing the card addressed: "Mr. Postman, Can you take this to heaven for my dad's birthday."

Royal Mail vans line up at London's Mount

Royal Mail vans line up at London's Mount Pleasant sorting office on Sept. 12, 2013. Photo Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

By The Associated Press
LONDON — A 7-year-old Scottish boy who sent a birthday card to his father in heaven has received a heart-warming reply.

A Royal Mail official responded to Jase Hyndman after seeing the card addressed: "Mr. Postman, Can you take this to heaven for my dad's birthday."

The Royal Mail's Sean Milligan wrote back, saying, "This was a difficult challenge avoiding stars and other galactic objects on route to heaven. However, please be assured that this particular important item of mail has been delivered."

Jase's mother, Teri Copland, posted images of the letters on Facebook, which have been shared more than 260,000 times.

Copland says, "I actually cannot state how emotional he is knowing his dad got the card. ... You've just restored my faith in humanity."

