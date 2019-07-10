TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
NewsWorld

UK ambassador to U.S. quits days after leaked cables on Trump

British Ambassador Kim Darroch hosts a National Economists

British Ambassador Kim Darroch hosts a National Economists Club event at the British Embassy in Washington on Oct. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — The U.K. Foreign Office says Britain's ambassador to the United States has resigned just days after diplomatic cables criticizing President Donald Trump were leaked.

Kim Darroch said in a letter Wednesday that even though his posting was due to end this year, he believed "in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador."

Darroch said he is "grateful to all those in the UK and the US, who have offered their support during this difficult few days."

Prime Minister Theresa May said it was a "matter of regret" that Darroch resigned.

Darroch's forthright, unfiltered views on the U.S. administration — meant for a limited audience and discreet review — appeared in leaked diplomatic documents that were published in Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from Thursday's debate
President Donald Trump says he'll look "very closely" Trump says he'll look into Acosta's Epstein link
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during Wednesday's debate
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot dies at 89
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search