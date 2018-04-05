TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
39° Good Evening
NewsWorld

Drue Heinz, philanthropist, publisher, dies at 103

This photo provided by Heinz Endowments shows Drue

This photo provided by Heinz Endowments shows Drue Heinz in Pittsburgh in 1955. Photo Credit: AP / H.J. Heinz II

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — Drue Heinz, a philanthropist who championed Anglo-American authors and founded a publishing house, has died at her home in Scotland. She was 103.

Heinz died March 30 and it was announced by Heinz Endowments, a foundation established by the international food company created by the family of her late husband, H.J. Heinz II.

Heinz co-founded Ecco Press, which republished out-of-print books of outstanding merit, and served as the publisher of The Paris Review from 1993 to 2008.

She also sat on the boards of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Pierpont Morgan Library in New York, as well as the American Academy in Rome.

Foundation chairman Andre Heinz says Drue Heinz was a “very private person with very outward interests, notably in literature, art, architecture, philanthropy and her friendships.”

By The Associated Press

More news

Harendra Singh walks out of federal court in Power on Trial: Mr. Singh, ‘you’re excused’
Zakiyyah Steward, 25, of Brooklyn, faces charges that Couple who died in crash were engaged, friends say
Eric Smith, 37, of East Meadow, was charged DA: LI man stole more than $34G from landlord
Kevin James, right, with Brian Kiley, the owner LI’s Kevin James dines at Holbrook eatery
FBI investigators and Suffolk police on the scene FBI finds human remains in Babylon Village
Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini met with Sini travels to El Salvador for MS-13 battle