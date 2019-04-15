TODAY'S PAPER
Dutch fertility doctor may have more than 49 children

Joey Hoofdman, who, after DNA testing is one

Joey Hoofdman, who, after DNA testing is one of 49 confirmed children of Dutch fertility doctor Jan Karbaat, poses for a portrait in Alkmaar, Netherlands, Monday, April 15, 2019. Karbaat, who died in 2017, used his own sperm to inseminate 49 women and may have even more children.  Photo Credit: AP/Peter Dejong

By The Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch fertility doctor who used his own sperm to father 49 children without telling their mothers he was the donor, may have even more children.

Ties van der Meer of the Dutch Donor Child Foundation said Monday that three more people contacted him over the weekend because they suspect they may also have been conceived using the sperm of Dr. Jan Karbaat.

DNA tests revealed last week that Karbaat, who died two years ago, was the biological father of 49 children.

Publicity surrounding the case means that the extended family may grow even larger as more people check their DNA against Karbaat's.

Meanwhile, dozens of people who now know who their biological father is are coming to terms with the news. One of them, Joey Hoofdman, says "we are all happy with the clarity."

