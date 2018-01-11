TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 46° Good Evening
Overcast 46° Good Evening
NewsWorld

Ex-Motorhead guitarist ‘Fast Eddie’ Clarke dies at 67

Motorhead's 'Fast Eddie' Clarke performs in 1981.

Motorhead's 'Fast Eddie' Clarke performs in 1981. Photo Credit: AP / REX/Shutterstock

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LONDON — British hard rock band Motorhead said former guitarist Edward “Fast Eddie” Clarke has died at 67.

Motorhead said on Facebook that Clarke died Wednesday in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia.

Clarke joined Motorhead soon after it was founded in 1975 by former Hawkwind bassist Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister. He was the final survivor of the band’s classic lineup: Lemmy, Clarke and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor.

Kilmister and Taylor both died in 2015.

Clarke’s time in Motorhead produced some of the band’s biggest hits, including the ferocious anthem “Ace of Spades.”

Clarke left Motorhead in 1982 and later formed the band Fastway.

A later Motorhead guitarist, Phil Campbell, said on Facebook that Clarke “will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock n roller. RIP Eddie.”

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Passengers navigate past a construction wall blocking track Amtrak studies crowding on Penn platform
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to Feds give $9M to LI homeless programs
Ira Levy at Temple Am Echad in Lynbrook Man recalls fire that killed his family
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in her office Curran orders review of Nassau departments
Joe Vota, Store Director of Stew Lenonard's grocery NY introduces food retailer letter ratings
Luminati Aerospace LLC had partnered with Triple Town board postpones key hearing on EPCAL deal