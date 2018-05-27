See photos of extreme weather, natural disasters and their aftermath from around the globe.

A noticeable increase in volume of lava being produced by fissure 7 has huge rivers of lava snaking their way toward the sea, and a massive flow headed toward the Puna Geothermal Venture facility, in Pahoa, Hawaii, on May 27, 2018.

Flash flooding covers Rogers Avenue and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., on May 27, 2018. Flash flooding and water rescues are being reported in Maryland as heavy rain soaks much of the state.

Lightning during a storm in Ciudad Real, Spain, on May 25, 2018.

A scene from Montana's Helena Valley on April 30, 2018, where Ten Mile Creek jumped its banks and caused flooding in some residential areas.

A thick sandstorm engulfs the Sudanese capital on March 29, 2018, forcing authorities to cancel flights and shut schools in Khartoum and other nearby towns.

Lightning strikes above Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 28, 2018.

A house destroyed by hurricane winds is seen in Barranquitas, southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 24, 2017, after Hurricane Maria.

In Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Hurricane Maria tore down many trees and damaged the many old structures in the area on Sept. 20, 2017.

An aerial view on Aug. 24, 2017, shows houses covered by stones after a massive landslide struck the day before in the village of Bondo, Switzerland.

Part of a street and bridge are covered by stones in Bondo, Switzerland, on Aug. 24, 2017, after a landslide the day before.

Damaged trees are seen in front of the Wynn Macau resort in Macau on Aug. 24, 2017, after Typhoon Hato hit the territory the day before.

A man takes pictures against strong wind caused by Typhoon Hato at a housing area in Hong Kong on Aug. 23, 2017.

A flooded playground is seen in front of residential blocks after heavy rains brought on by Typhoon Hato in Hong Kong on Aug. 23, 2017.

Indian villagers traveling at the back of a truck approach another truck stuck along a flooded section of a state highway at Chachol village in the Indian state of West Bengal on Aug. 23, 2017.

Boats are moored on a shrinking arm of the second largest water reservoir feeding the Segura River and Spain's southeastern regions, which is at 12 percent capacity and at its lowest level since 1994, on July 26, 2017, in Sacedon, Spain. As the severe drought in the country's southeastern regions of Albacete, Guadalajara, Murcia and Almeria continues for a second straight year, water levels of the region's main reservoir are worryingly low.

An aerial photo taken May 22, 2017, shows a massive landslide along California State Highway 1 that has buried the road along the coast under a 40-foot layer of rock and dirt. A swath of the hillside gave way in an area of Big Sur called Mud Creek.

Workers rescue turkeys on May 17, 2017, after a tornado ripped through Chetek, Wis., damaging several poultry barns. The storm that hit the northwest Wisconsin town was part of a heavy weather system that lashed the Midwest.

A man wades along a flooded street in Cali, Colombia, on May 16, 2017, after heavy rains in the western central part of the country caused the Cauca River to flood its banks.

A caravan of storm chasers arrive on the scene of a supercell thunderstorm in Olustee, Okla., on May 10, 2017. Wednesday was the Center for Severe Weather Research group's third day in the field for the 2017 tornado season for their research project titled "TWIRL."

Cars and damaged material are piled up on April 30, 2017, at a local car dealership that was destroyed when a large tornado hit the area near Canton, Texas.

Water begins to cover the Kinser Bridge on Farm Road 164 on April 29, 2017, in Springfield, Mo.

Damaged cars and trucks that were thrown off the parking lot of Interstate 20 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Canton are shown on April 30, 2017, in Canton, Texas.

A person takes photos on April 30, 2017, at a local car dealership that was destroyed when a large tornado hit the area near Canton, Texas.

A car is part of the tornado debris field that was piled up on State Highway 80 in Fruitvale, Texas, on April 29, 2017. Fruitvale is north of Canton in East Texas. The storms left behind a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes in and around Canton, which is about 50 miles east of Dallas.

A large tree and fence line are destroyed on April 30, 2017, after a large tornado hit the area near Canton, Texas.

Nautica Jackson, left, and Aniya Ruffin walk through floodwaters with their dog as water threatened to enter their home in Raleigh, N.C., on April 25, 2017.

Rain clouds appear over downtown Springfield, Mo., on April 29, 2017.

Stephanie Quezada looks at the damage to the second floor of her father's church, Primera Iglesia Bautista, in Canton, Texas, on April 30, 2017.

A restaurant destroyed by massive floods stands in the district of Santa Eulalia, in Lima, Peru, on April 22, 2017. Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne said that Peru's economy will bounce back from the worst flooding in two decades as the government creates a $3 billion fund to finance rebuilding.

Severe weather damage is seen off of 92nd Street between Wingeier Avenue and Hastings Road in Alto, Mich., on April 11, 2017. Authorities said severe thunderstorms from the previous night spawned a possible tornado in western Michigan, knocking down a barn and blocking roadways with debris.

This photo provided by Mitch Sparks shows baseball-sized hail that fell during a powerful storm in Munford, Ala., on April 5, 2017.

Hundreds of destroyed homes are seen from the air in Mocoa, Colombia, on April 4, 2017. Colombian authorities said hundreds of people were killed when rivers surrounding Mocoa overflowed and sent a wall of water and debris surging through the city the preceding weekend. The death toll was 314 when the search for survivors ended on April 7.

An aerial view shows the devastation in Mocoa, Colombia, on April 4, 2017.

A woman weeps during the funeral of her relative, a victim of a mudslide caused by heavy rains, at the cemetery in Mocoa, Colombia, on April 3, 2017.

Cockatoo parrots forage for food after a cyclone swept through Airlie Beach in Queensland, Australia, on March 29, 2017. Cyclone Debbie hit Queensland's far north coast on March 28 as a category 4 cyclone, causing widespread damage, torrential rain and power cuts.

An aerial view of flooded houses at the "El Indio" settlement on the outskirts of Piura, in northern Peru, on March 23, 2017. The El Nino climate phenomenon is causing muddy rivers to overflow along the entire Peruvian coast, isolating communities and neighborhoods.

A view of the damage caused by flash floods in Huachipa district, east of Lima, Peru, on March 19, 2017. El Nino-fueled flash floods and landslides hit parts of Lima, where most of the water distribution systems have collapsed due to unusual heavy seasonal downpours and people are facing drinking water shortages.

Skyler Jackson salvages items from a friend's destroyed home on March 7, 2017, after a tornado tore through Oak Grove, Mo., the night before.

Mark Swartz is consoled by his mother Flora Swartz on March 7, 2017, as he looks over his home which was destroyed by a tornado when a severe storm passed through Oak Grove, Mo., the night before.

A sheet of plywood was found lodged in a tree on March 7, 2017, after a likely tornado tore through Clarks Grove, Minn., the night before. Clarks Grove is about 90 miles south of the Twin Cities.

Debris marks the site of a home in a small subdivision off Highway 61 in Perryville, Mo., on March 1, 2017, the morning after a tornado struck the area. One person was killed when the tornado struck Interstate 55.