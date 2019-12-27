TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: At least 14 killed, 35 hurt in Kazakhstan plane crash

Police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan on Friday. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
MOSCOW — A Kazakhstan plane with 100 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 14 people while at least 35 others survived with injuries, officials in Almaty said.

The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport. It said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 a.m.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

