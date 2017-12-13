TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 22° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 22° Good Morning
NewsWorld

EU agrees to catch more fish sustainably in 2018

European Union nations have agreed to set quota levels that ensure more sustainable fishing in the Northeastern Atlantic and the North Sea, but environmentalists insist the bloc is behind in its schedule to end overfishing by 2020.

WWF members and sympathizers protest against overfishing of

WWF members and sympathizers protest against overfishing of the European seas in front of the EU Council in Brussels on May 13, 2013. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

BRUSSELS - European Union nations have agreed to set quota levels that ensure more sustainable fishing in the northeastern Atlantic and the North Sea, but environmentalists insist the bloc is behind in its schedule to end overfishing by 2020.

After marathon talks that ended early Wednesday, EU fisheries ministers said they added nine fish stocks — species of fish in defined geographical areas — to those that are managed sustainably, bringing the total to 53. Only nine years ago, when several key stocks were threatened with commercial extinction, the number stood at five.

"Each year, we move closer and closer to our objective of sustainable fisheries, and this will bring substantial long-term rewards," said EU Fisheries Commissioner Karmenu Vella.

Lasse Gustavsson of the Oceana environmental group said that the "progress made so far is insufficient" to end overfishing for all EU stocks by 2020.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The A. Holly Patterson campus in Uniondale, seen Developers seek tax breaks for housing project
Emergency personnel respond to a crash on Sunrise Car swerves, flips over on Sunrise, cops say
The Garden Railway model train will be on 4-day Winter Wonderland coming to LI
Whole grilled fagri, a Greek snapper, is served Top seafood eatery takes over troubled location
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here on Dec. Cuomo to announce business aid winners
Longtime Newsday editor Stan Green died Dec. 7. Retired longtime Newsday editor dies at 93