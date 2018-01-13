TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 36° Good Morning
Overcast 36° Good Morning
NewsWorld

France's playful baby panda makes 1st public appearance

Panda cub Yuan Meng, which means

Panda cub Yuan Meng, which means "the realization of a wish" or "accomplishment of a dream," eats bamboos with his mother, Huan Huan, at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

PARIS - France's first baby panda has made its grand public entrance by acting like many 5-month-olds — climbing all over his mother, who looked like she just wanted to rest instead.

Mostly hidden from view since his birth in August, the panda, named Yuan Meng, left his den on Saturday for his first public appearance. BFM TV video showed him endlessly crawling over his mother, who at one point gathered the black-and-white ball of fur to her side before he escaped again to climb over her.

French first lady Brigitte Macron, considered the panda's "godmother," announced the panda's name at a ceremony in December at Beauval Zoo, south of Paris, attended by Chinese officials. It means "the realization of a wish" or "accomplishment of a dream."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The 2.26-acre Cutchogue home, designed by garden designer $2.15M home with well-known gardens on market
The weather forecast for Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Forecast: Clearing skies, colder today on LI
DNA evidence pointed to Stanley Isac, 22, of Bronx man linked to LI home invasion, cops say
Shrimp kebabs are served with grilled vegetables at New casual Greek eatery opens on LI
A damaged SUV at the scene of a Car fatally hits cow, bull chases onlookers
Nurse Eileen Colquhoun-Dougherty handles an influenza vaccine at Flu season arrives, doctors recommend vaccine