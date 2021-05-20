Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war

JERUSALEM — Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire Thursday night, ending a ferocious 11-day air war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel accepted an Egyptian-brokered proposal after a late-night meeting of his Security Cabinet. Hamas quickly followed suit and said it would honor the deal.

Egypt's state-run MENA news agency said the truce was to take effect at 2 a.m. (7 p.m. New York time Thursday), roughly three hours after the announcement. Rockets continued to be launched into Israel late Thursday as the news of the Israeli approval was made public.

As the cease-fire took effect, life returned to the streets of Gaza. People went out of their homes, some shouting "Allahu akbar" or whistling from balconies. Many fired in the air, celebrating the truce.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said the Security Cabinet unanimously approved the proposal after recommendations from the military chief of staff and other top defense officials. The statement boasted of "significant achievements in the operation, some of which are unprecedented." It included a veiled threat against Hamas that hostilities could start up again.

"The political leaders emphasized that the reality on the ground will determine the future of the campaign," the statement said.

In Washington, President Joe Biden, who had ratcheted up pressure on Netanyahu in recent days to wind up his offensive, said the cease-fire could be the start of a "genuine opportunity" toward the larger goal of building a lasting peace.

"I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy," Biden said. "My administration will continue our quiet, relentless diplomacy toward that."

Biden said the United States was committed to helping Israel replenish its supply of interceptor missiles for its Iron Dome rocket-defense system and to working with the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority — not Hamas — to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Like the three previous wars between Israel and Hamas, the latest round of fighting ended inconclusively. Israel claimed to inflict heavy damage on Hamas but once again was unable to halt the rocket barrages.

The fighting began May 10, when Hamas militants in Gaza fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint site that is known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes during the operation, targeting what it said was Hamas’ military infrastructure, including a vast tunnel network. Hamas and other militant groups embedded in residential areas fired over 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities as far north as Tel Aviv, the country's commercial and cultural capital, with hundreds falling short and most of the rest intercepted.

At least 230 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians. Some 58,000 Palestinians have fled their homes. Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, were killed.

Since the fighting began, Gaza’s infrastructure, already weakened by a 14-year blockade, has rapidly deteriorated. Medical supplies, water and fuel for electricity are running low.

Biden's intervention was a sharp departure from what Netanyahu experienced during the Trump presidency and sources inside the prime minister's circle told Israeli media that Netanyahu was taken aback. He found himself caught between pressure to accommodate Israel's most important ally and the need not to appear weak before his right-wing base.

In one way, the American pressure may have played to the prime minister's benefit — less than two weeks after his political rivals were on the cusp of pushing him out of office after inconclusive elections. Chuck Freilich, a former Israeli deputy national security adviser, said that Netanyahu has for years leveraged U.S. criticism of Israeli actions toward Palestinians in political talking points for his right-wing supporters. "Standing up to international pressure is always popular," said Freilich.

Yet almost immediately, Netanyahu faced angry accusations from far-right parties that he stopped the operation too soon.

Hamas, the Islamic group sworn to Israel’s destruction, also claimed victory. But it now faces the challenge of rebuilding in a territory already suffering from poverty, widespread unemployment and a raging coronavirus outbreak.

The Palestinians' top diplomat, Riad al-Malki, said a cease-fire in Gaza will enable 2 million Palestinians to sleep at night but it’s "not enough at all," and the world must now tackle the issues of Jerusalem's future and achieving an independent Palestinian state.

Al-Malki told reporters on the sidelines of an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly that the "core issue" that started the violence was the "desecration" of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Israeli policy of evicting Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem. Hamas officials said Israel has now made concessions on both fronts. Israeli cabinet officials said they did not.