UNITED NATIONS — Two rival UN Security Council resolutions on Israeli-Palestinian tensions in Gaza failed to pass muster Friday, as a draft sponsored by Kuwait drew a veto from the United States and a U.S.-authored measure condemning Hamas was unusually unpopular, getting only one vote from its sole sponsor.

The United States stood out in its rejection of the Kuwait-sponsored resolution, which called for protection of Palestinians in the occupied territory. The measure has been in the works for two weeks since the deaths on May 14 of dozens of Palestinians on Gaza’s border with Israel.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, voted against Kuwait’s draft while U.S. ally France and veto-wielding powers Russia and China voted for it. The United Kingdom abstained from both votes.

“With its votes today, the UN Security Council majority showed that it was willing to blame Israel, but unwilling to blame Hamas, for violence in Gaza,” Haley said. “Further proof was not needed, but it is now completely clear that the UN is hopelessly biased against Israel. The United States will not allow such bias, which is why we did not hesitate to cast our veto.”

Haley had signaled her disdain for the measure a day before the votes were cast, calling the draft resolution “a grossly one-sided approach that is morally bankrupt,” and chastising the text for having “not one single mention of Hamas in the resolution, when Hamas is chiefly responsible for the recent violence in Gaza.”

UN officials have said that more than 100 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured during clashes along the border since leaders of the Hamas-controlled territory launched a March of Return to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the removal of Palestinians from the land on May 15, 1948 to make way for the formation of Israel.

Dozens of rockets have been launched from Gaza into Israel this week and Israeli Defense Forces have fired on demonstrators with live ammunition, killing about 60 people on May 14 alone, the day that the United States transferred its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, UN officials said.

UN officials cited Israeli soldiers for most of the responsibility for the deaths since, as the occupying power, Israel is responsible for the protection of the people on the land it controls, with some saying Israel used excessive force in quelling dissent. But they have also said Hamas egged people on to breach the border fence and provoked soldiers to fire.

Earlier this week, in response to a barrage of rockets fired into civilian areas of Israel, the United States called for an emergency meeting of the Security Council, where many Council ambassadors criticized Hamas and Islamic Jihad for the action. The meeting echoed Kuwait’s call for an emergency session when Israeli soldiers killed dozens of Palestinians on May 14.

The Kuwait resolution rejected Friday aimed to establish some sort of protective mechanism on the border on behalf of the Palestinians.

It garnered 10 votes in the 15-member Council, with four abstentions from Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Poland, and the veto from the United States.

A resolution needs nine yes votes and no vetoes to pass. Only five countries – the United States, Russia, France, China and the United Kingdom - have veto power.

The U.S. draft, which mainly condemned Hamas for its role in inciting the violence, was unusually unpopular and only mustered the single vote from the United States.

Eleven countries -- including longtime U.S. allies and veto-wielders France and the United Kingdom -- declined to vote while Bolivia, Kuwait and Russia opposed it.

Britain’s ambassador to the UN, Karen Pierce, said: “It is therefore regrettable . . . that today’s resolutions contain elements that are either imbalanced or too vague to be viable. For example, the Kuwaiti text fails to name terrorist actors including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. And its suggestion of an international protection mechanism risks raising unrealistic expectations.”

She added: “We condemn Hamas, but at the same time, we regret that the American text does not adequately reference Israel’s responsibilities and obligations with regard to Gaza.”