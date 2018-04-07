BERLIN — Police say a suspicious object has been found in the van that ran into a crowd in the German city of Muenster, killing three people and injuring 20 others.

Police say they're still examining what kind of an object it is and whether it's dangerous. They say the driver of the van killed himself after running into a crowd in front of a popular bar in the western city.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families" of the killed and injured.

Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Twitter called the crash Saturday "terrible news."

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub," where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.