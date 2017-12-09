TODAY'S PAPER
Greece, Romania, Bulgaria support Serbia's EU bid

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, second from right pose with Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, left, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, second from left, and Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, right, prior talks in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Leaders of Greece, Bulgaria and Romania have pledged support for Serbia's bid to join the European Union, saying it would boost stability in the volatile Balkans.

By The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia - (AP) -- The prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria and Romania have pledged support for Serbia's membership in the European Union, saying it would boost stability in the Balkans.

Officials agreed at a meeting Saturday in Belgrade with Serbia's president to improve trade, energy and transportation links between their countries.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras says "Serbia no longer can be outside the European family." He adds "we must cooperate ... and promote peace and stability in the Balkans."

Bulgarian Premier Boiko Borisov says "there is no better way for the Balkans than the EU way."

Serbia has sought to also maintain close ties with its traditional ally Russia as it seeks EU entry after wars in 1990s. President Aleksandar Vucic says Serbia is on the EU road, but Moscow remains "a friend."

