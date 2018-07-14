TODAY'S PAPER
Police search for paraglider who flew over Trump resort

A Greenpeace protester flies a glider over President's

A Greenpeace protester flies a glider over President's Donald Trump's resort in Turnberry, Scotland, with a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par" on Friday. Photo Credit: AP/John Linton

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Scottish police say they are trying to trace a paraglider who flew a Greenpeace protest banner over President Donald Trump's golf resort, where he is staying.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over the hotel in Turnberry and committed a criminal offence.

Greenpeace said the glider carried a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par" on Friday night to protest his environmental and immigration policies. The group said that the protest forced Trump to take cover, with a statement saying "as the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot."

It said it had informed police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived.

Thousands of people are expected to join anti-Trump protests across Scotland on Saturday.

