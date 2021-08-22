TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

Earthquake victims try to grab a food bag

Earthquake victims try to grab a food bag during a food distribution in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Saturday, seven days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. Credit: AP/Matias Delacroix

By The Associated Press
Print

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month's magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug.- 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding — the U.S.-based aid agency Samaritan’s Purse opened a field hospital Saturday — but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points. Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged by the quake, which was centered on the impoverished nation's southwestern peninsula.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Thousands on Monday packed into the airport in
Chaos as thousands try to flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Nassau County Legis. Carrié Solages (D-Lawrence) urged the
Solages urges international community to provide aid after Haitian earthquake
Haitian Americans and others gathered at an Elmont
Elmont church holds vigil for Haitians after president's assassination
Laura Figueroa Hernandez, Newsday's White House correspondent, explained
White House correspondent explains the child tax credit
Efforts by American bishops to deny Holy Communion
LI Catholics divided on U.S. bishops' efforts to deny Biden Communion
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
Biden after Floyd verdict: 'We can't stop here'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?