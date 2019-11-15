TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
NewsWorld

Nicaraguan judge gives man 30 years in death of college student from Westbury

Orlando Tercero, 23, a dual Nicaraguan-U.S. citizen, was

Orlando Tercero, 23, a dual Nicaraguan-U.S. citizen, was sentenced in a court in Managua, Nicaragua, on Friday to 30 years in prison for killing Haley Anderson, 22, of Westbury, in upstate Binghamton in 2018. Credit: AP/Oscar Duarte

By The Associated Press
Print

ALBANY — A Nicaraguan judge sentenced a man to 30 years behind bars in the killing of a young nursing student from Westbury in an off-campus residence in upstate Binghamton, the Broome County district attorney said Friday.

The trial of Orlando Tercero, 23, in the 2018 killing of Haley Anderson, 22, both of whom were students at Binghamton University, marked an exceedingly rare legal proceeding in which the defendant was prosecuted under Nicaragua’s legal system for a slaying that happened on American soil. Tercero is a dual citizen of the United States and Nicaragua.

Authorities said Tercero strangled Anderson at his off-campus residence in Binghamton in March 2018 and then fled to Nicaragua, which rejected an extradition request from the United States but instead decided to try him. The Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin previously reported that the defense argued Tercero may have been provoked.

Legal experts say Tercero, if he is ever extradited, could still be prosecuted for the killing under the U.S. legal system.

Anderson was found dead in Tercero’s bed. The two students had a romantic relationship, but Tercero wanted a more serious one, according to witness testimony at trial.

Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell said Tercero received the maximum prison sentence under Nicaraguan law. The Nicaraguan judge found Tercero guilty of femicide earlier this month, he said.

“It’s the best outcome that we could have had under the circumstances,” he said Friday.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office was deeply involved as a facilitator for witness testimony but had no authority over the trial. The witnesses testified, with the help of a translator, via a video link from a room in the district attorney’s office in downtown Binghamton.

On one day of testimony last month, Anderson’s friends and supporters watched the grainy livestream from a wood-paneled viewing room.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine told a Top diplomat: Ukraine aid held up for leverage
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, left, Vice President Trump: IS group leader killed in U.S. raid in Syria
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search