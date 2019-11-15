ALBANY — A Nicaraguan judge sentenced a man to 30 years behind bars in the killing of a young nursing student from Westbury in an off-campus residence in upstate Binghamton, the Broome County district attorney said Friday.

The trial of Orlando Tercero, 23, in the 2018 killing of Haley Anderson, 22, both of whom were students at Binghamton University, marked an exceedingly rare legal proceeding in which the defendant was prosecuted under Nicaragua’s legal system for a slaying that happened on American soil. Tercero is a dual citizen of the United States and Nicaragua.

Authorities said Tercero strangled Anderson at his off-campus residence in Binghamton in March 2018 and then fled to Nicaragua, which rejected an extradition request from the United States but instead decided to try him. The Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin previously reported that the defense argued Tercero may have been provoked.

Legal experts say Tercero, if he is ever extradited, could still be prosecuted for the killing under the U.S. legal system.

Anderson was found dead in Tercero’s bed. The two students had a romantic relationship, but Tercero wanted a more serious one, according to witness testimony at trial.

Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell said Tercero received the maximum prison sentence under Nicaraguan law. The Nicaraguan judge found Tercero guilty of femicide earlier this month, he said.

“It’s the best outcome that we could have had under the circumstances,” he said Friday.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office was deeply involved as a facilitator for witness testimony but had no authority over the trial. The witnesses testified, with the help of a translator, via a video link from a room in the district attorney’s office in downtown Binghamton.

On one day of testimony last month, Anderson’s friends and supporters watched the grainy livestream from a wood-paneled viewing room.