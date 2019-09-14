TODAY'S PAPER
SEARCH
White House says bin Laden son killed in U.S. operation

In this image made from video broadcast by

In this image made from video broadcast by Al-Jazeera in 2001, a young boy, left, identified as Hamza bin Laden holds what the Taliban says is a piece of U.S. helicopter wreckage in Ghazni, Afghanistan on Nov. 5, 2001.  Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The White House says Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader who had become an increasingly prominent figure in the terrorist organization, has been killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

A White House statement gives no further details, such as when Hamza bin Laden was killed or how the United States confirmed his death.

The statement says Hamza bin Laden's death "not only deprives al-Qaida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group."

As leader of al-Qaida, Osama bin Laden and others plotted the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. U.S. Navy SEALs killed him in a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.

