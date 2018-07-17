TODAY'S PAPER
Iceberg looming over Greenland village spotted from space

The satellite image shows a huge iceberg perilously

The satellite image shows a huge iceberg perilously close to the village of Innaarsuit on the west coast of Greenland. If the berg breaks apart, waves resulting from the falling ice could wash away parts of the village.  Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
BERLIN — An iceberg that drifted perilously close to a remote Greenland village is so big it can be seen from space.

The European Space Agency released an image Tuesday showing the giant iceberg just off the coast of Innaarsuit.

Dozens of village residents were evacuated to higher ground last week due to concerns the 11 million-ton iceberg might break apart and produce waves large enough to wash away low-lying buildings.

The image captured July 9 by ESA's Sentinel-2 satellites shows several other large icebergs in the vicinity.

Separately, Greenland's broadcaster KNR published video taken by a local resident showing a time lapse of the iceberg drifting past the village.

KNR reported that strong winds and elevated tides moved the iceberg northward, away from the harbor, over the weekend.

Video: https://youtu.be/Ny7A6So9QIk

