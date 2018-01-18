TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 21° Good Morning
Few Clouds 21° Good Morning
NewsWorld

Netanyahu: India reconsidering shelved missile deal

"This is very important for us and there will be many more deals," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, without giving details.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the India-Israel Business Summit in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MOSCOW - Israel's prime minister said that a $500 million Spike anti-tank missile deal that India shelved with Israel is back on the table.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted late Wednesday that following his talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government informed the Israeli side that it's putting the deal with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. back on the track.

"This is very important for us and there will be many more deals," he said, without giving details.

The Indian Express newspaper said the deal had been called off in favor of indigenous development by state-run Defense Research & Development Organization. Indian official did not comment immediately Thursday.

Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, held talks with Modi in New Delhi on Monday and the two visited Modi's home state of Gujarat on Wednesday. Netanyahu's visit ends Friday.

Israel is India's third-largest supplier of weapons after the United States and Russia. Last year, Israel's state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries announced over $2 billion in air and missile-defense contracts with India.

India also is a key buyer of Israeli drones with a fleet of more than 150 Israeli-made UAVs.

An Israeli firm is also expected to supply a naval defense system for India's first aircraft carrier, which is under construction.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran signs an executive Curran bars appointees from high party jobs
Islip officials Thomas Owens, left, and Jonathan Stocker, Town preps for $4.25 million phase of marina rehab
Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, should be sunny and Black ice threat this morning, forecasters say
Grilled-cheese sandwiches from MELTology in Mt. Sinai will Food-and-wine festival coming to Coliseum
From left, state-appointed consultant Jack Bierwirth, and Hempstead Hempstead school board accepts report’s findings
Emily Ladau at her home in West Babylon, LIer’s ‘Sesame Street’ stint spurred activism