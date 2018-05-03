TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Morning
80° Good Morning
NewsWorld

India rainstorm causes deaths, injuries, officials say

The rainstorm caught people by surprise as the monsoon season is still more than six weeks away.

People walk under heavy rainfall in Shimla, India,

People walk under heavy rainfall in Shimla, India, on Thursday. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images

By The Associated Press
Print

LUCKNOW, India — A powerful dust storm and rain swept parts of north and western India overnight, causing houses to collapse, toppling trees and leaving at least 91 people dead and more than 160 injured, officials said Thursday.

The devastation was particularly severe Wednesday night in Agra, the northern Indian city where the white marble Taj Mahal is located. Forty-three people died there as the wind speed touched 80 miles per hour, said Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh state.

There was no damage to the monument.

At least 64 people died and another 67 were injured in northern Uttar Pradesh state, Kumar said.

In the western state of Rajasthan, the Press Trust of India news agency said 27 others died and 100 were injured. Most deaths were caused by house collapses and lightning.

The rainstorm caught people by surprise as the monsoon season is still more than six weeks away.

Uprooted trees flattened mud huts of the poor, Kumar said. Electrical and telephone lines were snapped in parts of Uttar Pradesh state, Kumar said.

By The Associated Press

More news

Defense attorneys on Tuesday questioned former Town of Power on Trial: Of bribes and town salaries
North Fork's Greenport was the closest the Island Will this community become LI's 'hipster haven'?
The fourth location of Long Island mini-chain Sabrosa Year-old Mexican eatery closes
This Manhasset home, built in 1968 and updated, 'Unusual' $3.199M LI home comes with lap pool
Classic tonkotsu ramen is one of the specialties New ramen spot with open kitchen opens on LI
R. Keith Michel, president, holds the plans for Waterfront college to get 30,000-square-foot addition