This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 38° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 38° Good Evening
NewsWorld

Mass graves found in Iraq could have up to 400 bodies, official says

In this Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, frame grab

In this Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, frame grab from video, bones lie on the ground in an area recently retaken from the Islamic State group, at an abandoned base near the northern town of Hawija, Iraq. Photo Credit: AP / Kirkuk Governor's Office

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

KIRKUK, Iraq - Iraqi security forces have found mass graves in an area recently retaken from the Islamic State group that could contain up to 400 bodies, an Iraqi official said Sunday.

The bodies of civilians and security forces were found in an abandoned base near Hawija, a northern town retaken in early October, Kirkuk governor Rakan Saed said. He didn't say when authorities will start exhuming the bodies from the mass graves.

Khalaf Luhaibi, a local shepherd who led troops to the site, said IS used to bring captives to the area and shoot them dead or pour oil over them and light them on fire. The area was strewn with torn clothing and what appeared to be human bones and skulls.

Iraqi forces have driven IS from nearly all the territory it once controlled. Authorities have already uncovered several mass graves in other newly liberated areas.

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have driven the extremists from nearly all the territory they once controlled, with some fighting still underway near the western border with Syria.

On Saturday, Iraq's Prime Minister announced an operation to capture a patch of territory on the western edge of the country near the border with Syria. Hours later, Iraqi Defense Ministry announced capturing Romana area, saying the troops will head to nearby town of Rawa.

According to Ahmed al-Asadi, a spokesman for the Shiite-majority paramilitary forces, Rawa is the last Iraqi town held by IS who still control some scattered small villages in mainly desert areas.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

People rally in front of Rep. Peter King's Multi-faith marchers call for DACA support
Ricardo Vargas, 27, of Selden was charged after Cops: Man robs pizza delivery man at knifepoint
The 42-oz., Vibrant new eatery is one of this year’s best
Patrons play the machines at Jake's 58 hotel Meeting called to propose law related to casino
The Speonk LIRR station on Sunday, Nov. 12, 100 years later, LIRR East End gets signals from 21st century
Investigators at the scene where a car struck Cops: Woman, 19, dies after car crashes into house