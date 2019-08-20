TODAY'S PAPER
Italian PM Conte to resign after League party pulls backing

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte delivers a speech

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte delivers a speech during the memorial ceremony for the victims on the first anniversary of the Morandi highway bridge collapse, in Genoa, northern Italy, on Aug. 14. Photo Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Luca Zennaro

By The Associated Press
ROME — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has told senators he is handing in his resignation because his right-wing coalition partner, the League party led by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, has decided to yank its support for the populist government.

Conte said he will go later Tuesday to officially inform Italian President Sergio Mattarella of his decision. Mattarella, as head of state, could ask Conte to stay on and try to find an alternative majority in Parliament, or accept his resignation and see if some other leader can forge an alternative coalition.

Failing that, Mattarella could dissolve Parliament, setting the stage for a new general election as early as October.

